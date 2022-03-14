Paddy 'The Baddy' Pimblett Is Just Getting Started

“People always go, ‘Money changes people’ and it doesn't,” he said. “Money shows your true colors and shows you who the true person is inside. And I've always said that money will never change me and I mean it and I know it won't. I'll still have the same mates, I'm still gonna look after my family and, for me, it's all about my family and my friends and my fiancee. Everything else is just a bonus.”

That doesn’t mean Pimblett is a shrinking violet, blushing in the spotlight. He’s been chasing this attention for years and he’s not done yet.

Watch UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs Aspinall On ESPN+

“I've said for years that it was gonna get big,” he said. “I've always known that this was gonna happen. I just knew from when I was younger. I said for years that I was gonna be a big name in this sport, and I know after I'm done I'll be on television sets everywhere and I'll be a talking head or I'll be doing something because people just love me and I'm gonna continue to do that. I don't shy away from nothing, I just tell it how it is and people love me for that reason.”

The charisma is there, along with the bold statements about his future. But Pimblett, who makes his second UFC start this weekend against “Kazula” Vargas, wouldn’t be here if he couldn’t fight, and that’s the key to everything who will make his O2 Arena debut on Saturday.