Paddy Pimblett | You’ll Never Walk Alone

That anthem, and the message it carries, applies equally well to Pimblett’s fighting career, and the 31-year-old is proud to be able to head into battle for his biggest fight to date with the same people who were there when he started his martial arts journey a decade and a half ago.

And when he sat down for a chat with UFC.com this week ahead of UFC 324, the timing of one of our first questions was somewhat serendipitous.

“I've been with the same team my whole career,” he explained.

It's quite fitting that you've asked me that today, because I started training 16 years ago today, January 20, 2010. Exactly 16 years ago today, I walked in the gym and started training. The same gym I train at now, same coaches, same team mates, and we've done all this together.