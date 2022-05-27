Paddy Pimblett vs Jordan Leavitt Added To July's UFC London Card

Standing across from Pimblett, the 10-1 Jordan Leavitt wields his own potent combo of charisma and martial arts skill. The Dana White's Contender Series winner is on a two-fight win streak, including a wild inverted triangle choke of Matt Sayles last December, and will look to spoil Pimblett's homefield advantage.

Tickets for UFC's second return to London in 2022 for UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Aspinall are on sale now for UFC Fight Club and Newsletter members. General on sale begins tomorrow, May 28, 2022 at 10am BST/5am EST.