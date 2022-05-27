Paddy Pimblett vs Jordan Leavitt Added To July's UFC London Card
By Steve Latrell, On Twitter @TheUFSteve
In news sure to delight fans in the UK and beyond, it was announced today that Paddy "The Baddy" Pimblett will make his third UFC appearance July 23 in London when he meets Jordan "The Monkey King" Leavitt in lightweight action.
On the strength of two first round finishes over Luigi Vendramini and Kazula Vargas, the former Cage Warriors champion and proud Liverpool native has endeared himself to audiences worldwide with his fan-friendly style and singular personality during his short tenure in the UFC. This will mark his second straight appearance at the O2 Arena, following his submission of Vargas at the venue during the UFC's first visit to the city earlier this year.
Standing across from Pimblett, the 10-1 Jordan Leavitt wields his own potent combo of charisma and martial arts skill. The Dana White's Contender Series winner is on a two-fight win streak, including a wild inverted triangle choke of Matt Sayles last December, and will look to spoil Pimblett's homefield advantage.