 Skip to main content
Paddy Pimblett of England celebrates his submission victory over Kazula Vargas of Mexico in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at O2 Arena on March 19, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Announcements

Paddy Pimblett vs Jordan Leavitt Added To July's UFC London Card

Paddy "The Baddy" Pimblett Meets Jordan "The Monkey King" Leavitt In Lightweight Action Inside The O2 Arena On July 23, 2022. Tickets Are On Sale Now!
By Steve Latrell, On Twitter @TheUFSteve • May. 27, 2022

In news sure to delight fans in the UK and beyond, it was announced today that Paddy "The Baddy" Pimblett will make his third UFC appearance July 23 in London when he meets Jordan "The Monkey King" Leavitt in lightweight action.

Purchase Your Tickets For UFC London Today!

On the strength of two first round finishes over Luigi Vendramini and Kazula Vargas, the former Cage Warriors champion and proud Liverpool native has endeared himself to audiences worldwide with his fan-friendly style and singular personality during his short tenure in the UFC. This will mark his second straight appearance at the O2 Arena, following his submission of Vargas at the venue during the UFC's first visit to the city earlier this year.

Standing across from Pimblett, the 10-1 Jordan Leavitt wields his own potent combo of charisma and martial arts skill. The Dana White's Contender Series winner is on a two-fight win streak, including a wild inverted triangle choke of Matt Sayles last December, and will look to spoil Pimblett's homefield advantage.

Tickets for UFC's second return to London in 2022 for UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs Aspinall are on sale now for UFC Fight Club and Newsletter members. General on sale begins tomorrow, May 28, 2022 at 10am BST/5am EST.

Don't Miss Out On UFC London! Tickets On Sale Now

Don't Miss Any Of UFC Fight Night: Dos Anjos vs Fiziev, Live From The UFC APEX In Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims Begin at 6pm ET/3pm PT, While The Main Card Kicks Off At 9pm ET/6pm PT

Tags
UFC Fight Night
UFC London
Paddy Pimblett
:
UFC France Graphic
Announcements

Register Your Interest For UFC Paris

Tickets For UFC Paris Go On General Sale Friday, June 24. Register Your Interest At UFC.com/Paris

More
Announcements

Get Your SINGAPORE Tickets For UFC 275: TEIXEIRA vs…

Tickets Go On Sale Wednesday, April 6 at 10:00 a.m. SGT via Ticketmaster.sg

More
UFC Nevada License Plate
Announcements

UFC UNVEILS FIRST-EVER SPECIALTY LICENSE PLATE FOR…

A Portion Of Proceeds From Sales To Benefit The UFC Foundation, A Not-For-Profit Organization Committed To Giving Back To The Community.

More
: