Paddy Pimblett: ‘He’s Getting Finished’

“I’ve been watching him for years,” Pimblett said. “That’s the mistake I won’t make — I won’t look at him and think, ‘This is a legend.’ When I get in the cage and step across from him, he’s just another man that’s trying to take food out my unborn babies’ mouths, so he’s getting finished.”

Oh, yeah. That’s the other part — the newly married Pimbletts are expecting twins in the first half of 2024, so “Paddy the Daddy” has even more motivation to stretch his UFC winning streak to five on December 16.

MORE UFC 296: Fight Card Preview | Main Event Breakdown | Covington In His Own Words | Colby Rates Fellow Welterweights | MMA Coaches Break Down Main Event

Winning solves everything, and to Pimblett’s credit, winning is all he has done during his UFC tenure. That hasn’t come without haters, who had all the reason to pounce on the Liverpudlian a year ago. Life in the spotlight is old hat for Pimblett at this point, however. Although the year started on some lows, Pimblett has every chance to head into 2024 back on the ascent.

“When you win, it’s different,” Pimblett said. “Once you get your hand raised, that feeling is all worth it. I just can’t wait to fight again. It’s been far too long.”