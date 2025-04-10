Paddy Pimblett | Ready To Join The Lightweight Elite

Pimblett will make the walk to the Octagon for the seventh time when he takes on Michael Chandler in a five-round co-main event clash at UFC 314 in Miami. And the Liverpudlian lightweight is delighted and excited to take on a challenge that he feels has come at the perfect time.

In Miami This Week? Don't Miss Out On Any Of UFC's Free Fan Events

“It seems like everyone's excited for this fight. Everyone's looking forward to it,” he smiled.

“All the haters are saying they can't wait to see me get knocked out, which drives me on even more. And then all my fans saying that they know I’m gonna win also motivates me a lot.