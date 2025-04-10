Paddy Pimblett | Ready To Join The Lightweight Elite

In the city that is the home of the NFL’s Miami Dolphins, Paddy Pimblett plans on riding a wave all the way to the top of the UFC lightweight division.
Pimblett will make the walk to the Octagon for the seventh time when he takes on Michael Chandler in a five-round co-main event clash at UFC 314 in Miami. And the Liverpudlian lightweight is delighted and excited to take on a challenge that he feels has come at the perfect time.
“It seems like everyone's excited for this fight. Everyone's looking forward to it,” he smiled.
“All the haters are saying they can't wait to see me get knocked out, which drives me on even more. And then all my fans saying that they know I’m gonna win also motivates me a lot.
“I just can't wait to fight again. It’s been a while. I fought in July, this is April, so I just can’t wait to get back in the cage and put on a performance for everyone.”
Pimblett had to sit on the news of the fight for a while, but admitted that he was thrilled with the matchup when it was pitched to him.
“I got told about this fight in December – it was a while back now, but I was very excited,” he said.
“I was jumping up and down in my living room, like, ‘Yes! Yes! I'm about to be ranked number seven!’ and then, when the fight was looking like it was getting pushed back to June, I was like, ‘No! I want to fight in Miami. This needs to get done for Miami.’ And, luckily enough, it all fell into place.”
The matchup seems to have captured the imagination of fight fans, who are eager in anticipation for a fascinating clash between the heavy-handed Chandler and the unorthodox Pimblett, who has demonstrated his ability to finish fights on the feet, or on the mat.
For Pimblett, it’s the chance to take on one of the biggest names in the division in a fight where he feels he holds the aces.
“He’s a Bellator legend – he held the belt multiple times,” he said.
“In the UFC, what an entertaining fighter he is. He’s one of the fighters that I love watching. But he hasn’t had the best record – he’s 2-4 – but his losses are two against Charles, one against Gaethje, one against Poirier.
“Poirier and Gaethje held interim belts, and Charles held the undisputed belt. He’s fought top competition so, when I finish him, my name best be regarded in there with them.
“Beat Chandler, and then it’s a top five (opponent), and then a title fight. That’s the goal. That’s the plan.”
Pimblett’s rise up the lightweight division has been a steady progression, with the level of opposition gradually increasing with each fight. But an ankle injury sustained against Jared Gordon put him on the shelf for a year as he went under the knife to repair damaged ankle ligaments.
He returned to outpoint former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson at UFC 296, then rendered King Green unconscious with a triangle choke at UFC 304 last July to move himself to within striking distance of the division’s big names.
It’s a position Pimblett says he should have been in earlier, had that ankle injury not set him back a year.
“To be honest, I think if I didn't have that year out because of surgery, I think I'd already be fighting for the belt by now,” he said.
“When I fought Jared and I’d done my ankle bad, I had to sit out for a year with major surgery. So I think I would have already beat someone like Chandler, and already beat someone in the top five and then be fighting for the belt soon.
“But, it's one of those things. It's what life throws at you. You’ve got to come back from it.”
The fight will see Pimblett compete over the five-round championship duration for the first time since his Cage Warriors days, and he admitted that he has a little to prove with regard to his cardio, especially how his over-exuberance in pursuit of a finish saw him showing signs of fatigue down the stretch against Ferguson.
“To be honest, my cardio has been in question before” he admitted.
“When I tried to kill Tony Ferguson in round one, I did get a bit tired in the third and just controlled him, just got on top and controlled position to get the win.
“But, as I say, it was Tony Ferguson. I tried to kill him in the first round, and that man is just very hard to finish, especially with strikes. Unless you put him out cold, he’s not going away. And the refs know that – anyone else in that position, he gets stopped.
“But I’m ready to do five rounds. I’ve done five rounds in Cage Warriors before, and this isn’t going five rounds. Chandler gets finished in two.”
There has been nothing but respect between Pimblett and Chandler ahead of the matchup, with the American veteran admitting that he’s a fan of the Englishman’s personality and fighting style, while Pimblett has given due praise to Chandler’s career achievements.
Chandler has made no secret of his intention to step into range and attempt to knock Pimblett out. The knowledge that he’ll be facing some heavy artillery only fires up Pimblett even further, with “The Baddy” saying he performs the best when the risks are highest.
“It’s motivated me a bit more knowing that he's gonna come in and just try to hit me with an overhand right or a left hook and knock me out,” he said.
“It gets your blood flowing a bit more, because you know that he’s coming to entertain, and I love that.
“It was the same with Bobby Green. I knew Bobby was gonna come and try to take my head off and knock me out. So I think I prepare better when it’s like that.
“But the biggest difference in this fight is Fight IQ. No disrespect to him but Chandler’s got some of the worst Fight IQ I’ve ever seen and I’ve got some of the best. So the gameplan’s gonna be a big difference.”
The lightweight title picture is a pretty crowded place at the moment, with a host of big names jockeying for position to challenge reigning champion Islam Makhachev. Perhaps appropriately for a fighter who trains at Next Generation MMA, Pimblett said that he represents the next generation of lightweight contenders, and plans on gatecrashing his way into the championship conversation, starting with victory over former title challenger Chandler this weekend.
“That’s the thing. The lightweight title picture, everyone says, ’He’s top five, this and that.’ They’re all the old guard,” he said.
“Chandler's older, Poirier’s older. Gaethje’s older. Charles is older. They're all quite old, getting on. Even Max Holloway, he’s battle worn, even though he’s ranked six. He might be a bit younger, but he’s battle worn. The only young one is Arman Tsarukyan, and I think he deserves the next title shot, but we’ll see what happens.
“A lot of these fighters that are ranked above me are probably going to retire soon. Poirier’s talking about it. I’ve seen Gaethje say he’s only got a few more fights left. I can’t see Charles retiring anytime soon (though), so after I beat Chandler, I’d love to fight Charles.”
Another fighter who is firmly on Pimblett’s radar is former featherweight champion Ilia Topuria. The pair infamously clashed at the host hotel before their respective victories at UFC London in March 2022.
The pair high-fived when they unexpectedly met on stage at the ceremonial weigh-ins at UFC London last month, but the competitive rivalry remains very real, and it’s a matchup Pimblett believes is destined to happen one day.
With the likes of Oliveira and Topuria already in his sights, more big fights could be just around the corner if Pimblett gets the win at UFC 314. But on Saturday night in Miami, Pimblett has just one motivation – to prove to the world that “Paddy The Baddy” is the real deal.
“People still underestimate me and still overlook me,” he said.
“I think Chandler's doing that a little bit, where he's like, ‘I fought Poirier, Gaethje, Hooker. Paddy doesn’t compare to none of these.’
“But, as I say, they're getting old, and I'm just getting into my prime, and I'm so much better than I was when I fought Bobby Green never mind when I fought Tony Ferguson and Jared Gordon. So I just can't wait to get in there and fight again. The walkout in Miami will be spectacular!”
