Paddy Pimblett & "The People's Main Event"

Even before the cameras pan to show him on the big screens inside the arena, the familiar chant of “Oh, Paddy The Baddy” to the tune of The White Stripes’ “Seven Nation Army” start to ripple through the crowd. With just three UFC fights under his belt and still sitting outside the Top 15 lightweight rankings, the fact is undeniable: Pimblett is a star.

“I felt bad in San Diego, to be honest. When I walked out into the crowd and there was a fight actually happening and everyone started screaming for me, I actually felt bad for the two fighters fighting. But what can I say? That's the star power. I just draw people to me.

“I think people can relate to me. I'm not a little knucklehead, pure tattoos like all these other people are. I look like the boy next door. So people can just relate to me and I bring an energy that no one else can bring. It's as simple as that.”