Paddy Pimblett | No Pressure, No Problem

Gaethje then went on to stop Ilia Topuria and capture the undisputed belt at UFC Freedom 250 as he closed the show at the White House in impressive style. Gaethje’s stoppage victory over Topuria has meant that Pimblett’s decision loss to “The Highlight” has aged pretty well, and proved to Pimblett that he belongs among the UFC's lightweight elite.

“Gaethje’s performance against Ilia showed me that I'm in the top echelon of the division,” he told UFC.com ahead of his return to action at UFC 329. “People still laugh and say I shouldn't even be in the top five and stuff, but when I beat (number) five at the weekend, there's nothing they can say about it. People were calling Ilia the pound-for-pound best in the world, and then he couldn't go five rounds with the person I went five rounds with.”

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Of course, Pimblett would much rather be sitting with championship gold around his waist already. But in a career that has seen him make a steady, consistent rise up the lightweight division, he’s still learning and still experiencing different aspects of life at the very highest levels of the sport, including the pressure that comes with fighting in the rarified air of a UFC title fight.