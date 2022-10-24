Paddy Pimblett Loves Turning Doubters Into Believers

Since making his UFC debut in September 2021, Pimblett tallied a finish in each of his three fights (one knockout, two submissions), earning a Performance Bonus each time. He provided the most electric prefight atmosphere in both of the promotion’s 2022 stops in London, and his post-fight Octagon interviews spread like wildfire. During his most recent time on the mic, he perhaps made his greatest impact yet when he shared the news of his friend’s death and pleaded with men to seek help to support their mental health.

Along the way, Pimblett has operated with a smile and quick wit as his fame. He came into the UFC saying he was well-prepared for the hoopla through his experience on Cage Warriors and has been recognized on the streets of Liverpool since he was 21 years old. Even so, he admits the notoriety has reached “a new stratosphere” over the last 12 months.

“I just take it in my stride,” Pimblett said. “A lot of people wouldn't be able to handle it. That's why I know I was born for this. I was born to be in this position because my head is not going to fall out. I'm not going to start going doing mad s***, but I'm just me, and that's all.”

Speak to Pimblett long enough, and you’ll hear him say “I’m just me” at least a couple of times, but it’s less of an interview crutch and more of an outright conclusion.