 Skip to main content
Paddy Pimblett of England reacts after his victory against King Green in a lightweight bout during the UFC 304 event at Co-op Live on July 27, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Athletes

Paddy Pimblett | Living Up To The Hype

Six Fights, Six Wins And Plenty Of Memorable Moments In Between Put Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett Squarely In The Spotlight Heading Into UFC 314: Volkanovski vs Emmett
By Zac Pacleb, on X @ZacPacleb • Apr. 8, 2025

Hyped prospects are a dime-a-dozen when it comes to all sports, but the weight of expectations in combat sports come with a different sort of pressure. Part of it is the individualized nature of fighting, as well as the bright spotlight that comes with a one-on-one contest limited to a 30-foot Octagon. There is no hiding when it comes to mixed martial arts, and few fighters have embraced all that comes with prizefighting in the last half-decade better than Paddy “The Baddy” Pimblett.

Since making his debut in September 2021, Pimblett has entranced, confounded and intrigued fight fans, pundits and peers, but what he has not done is lose. 

Order UFC 314: Volkanovski vs Lopes

Paddy Pimblett UFC 314 Interview | Tickets On Sale Now
fight pass logo
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

This video is not available in your country

There was a problem while loading content. Please try again.

Paddy Pimblett UFC 314 Interview | Tickets On Sale Now
/

Through six trips to the Octagon, Pimblett has delivered on the hype, often in entertaining fashion, collecting four finishes and performance bonuses along the way. The 30-year-old scouser is brash. His blonde hair flops around like he walked out of a time-machine from the 1960s. His post-fight eating habits are well-documented. And yet, when he makes the walk to the Octagon, he flips the switch to one of the best lightweights on the planet at present. Those burning hopes, questions, doubts and self-made promises get put under the microscope once more when he faces his stiffest test yet in Michael Chandler at UFC 314 on April 12.

How To Watch And Stream UFC 314 In Your Country 

From the moment he walked to the Octagon, Pimblett was touted as having “it.” Making his debut as a 26-year-old in September 2021, it was well-documented that he had delayed his arrival to the mixed martial arts leader. Instead of jumping at his first chance to join the promotion, Pimblett chose to continue fighting under the Cage Warriors banner, winning the featherweight title and challenging for the lightweight belt along the way. During that time, Pimblett said he was able to hone all areas of the fight game, including learning how to handle the media pressure that comes with the fanfare.

Paddy Pimblett of England punches King Green in a lightweight bout during the UFC 304 event at Co-op Live on July 27, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Paddy Pimblett of England punches King Green in a lightweight bout during the UFC 304 event at Co-op Live on July 27, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

So, when he finally stepped to the Octagon, he felt polished enough to start making headway at 155 pounds. The start was steady — three bonuses and three finishes against Luigi Vendramin, Rodrigo Vargas and Jordan Leavitt — but some doubted his strength of schedule, his habit of leaving his chin in the air and whether the excessive eating habits outside of fight camp would catch up with him. Those doubts were amplified during his win over Jared Gordon, a razor-close decision win many felt should have gone the other way. 

MORE UFC 314: Fight By Fight Preview | Volkanovski Looks To Reclaim Throne | Fan Events Schedule

That bout, which took place in December 2022, would hang in fans’ memories as Pimblett recovered from an ankle injury sustained in the fight, but he proved he had the ability to prevent the negative buzz from infecting his performance. He also became an advocate for men’s mental health after losing a friend ahead of the fight, championing organizations that give men a place to talk through their struggles. He returned a year later to take out Tony Ferguson, a strong performance that was only missing a finish, which he nearly secured in the first round. However, he admitted to gassing himself out chasing that fight-ending sequence in the first frame, forcing him to implement a wrestle-heavy attack for the remainder of the fight. 

Paddy Pimblett of England and Molly McCann of England celebrate his submission victory over Kazula Vargas of Mexico in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at O2 Arena on March 19, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Paddy Pimblett of England and Molly McCann of England celebrate his submission victory over Kazula Vargas of Mexico in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at O2 Arena on March 19, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

But with fight fans, it’s always “what have you done lately?” And in his latest effort, Pimblett delivered to the highest degree. Facing veteran King Green at UFC 304 in Manchester, Pimblett arguably put on his best performance to-date, submitting Green a little more than three minutes into the first round, stealing the show and earning another performance bonus. In the fight, Pimblett looked noticeably filled out and muscular, and his striking game led to the submission sequence as he chopped Green’s legs with great effectiveness.

The husband and father of twin girls steps back into the spotlight in Miami for a five-round test against a former title challenger. If anyone is going to test Pimblett’s chin and have the confidence to go to the ground with him, it’s Chandler. Although the card is littered with high-stakes and high-intrigue fights, Pimblett is always going to draw the majority of the eyeballs.

That’s the nature of the game when someone has “it” and keeps winning.

Order UFC 314: Volkanovski vs Lopes Now

Don't miss a moment of UFC 314: Volkanovski vs Lopes, live from Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida on April 12, 2025. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.

Tags
UFC 314