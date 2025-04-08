Paddy Pimblett | Living Up To The Hype

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Through six trips to the Octagon, Pimblett has delivered on the hype, often in entertaining fashion, collecting four finishes and performance bonuses along the way. The 30-year-old scouser is brash. His blonde hair flops around like he walked out of a time-machine from the 1960s. His post-fight eating habits are well-documented. And yet, when he makes the walk to the Octagon, he flips the switch to one of the best lightweights on the planet at present. Those burning hopes, questions, doubts and self-made promises get put under the microscope once more when he faces his stiffest test yet in Michael Chandler at UFC 314 on April 12.

How To Watch And Stream UFC 314 In Your Country

From the moment he walked to the Octagon, Pimblett was touted as having “it.” Making his debut as a 26-year-old in September 2021, it was well-documented that he had delayed his arrival to the mixed martial arts leader. Instead of jumping at his first chance to join the promotion, Pimblett chose to continue fighting under the Cage Warriors banner, winning the featherweight title and challenging for the lightweight belt along the way. During that time, Pimblett said he was able to hone all areas of the fight game, including learning how to handle the media pressure that comes with the fanfare.