Paddy Pimblett: ‘I’ll Push Through Anything’

“A lot’s changed,” Pimblett said. “I got two daughters now, I’ve got two baby girls, so I’ve got them to think about now. I’ve got to put food on the table for my kids, so I can’t let him stop that.

“Of course, you’ve got more motivation. I’m not a quitter anyway, I’d never quit, but when I’m in that Octagon and [it] gets tough, I know all I got to do is think of my two daughters Betsy and Margot and I’ll push through anything.”

It’s been seven long months for Pimblett, who’s been eager to get back in the Octagon since defeating Ferguson last December. He received an extra boost of energy in May, however, when he met one of his idols, former Liverpool FC manager Jürgen Klopp.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been star struck meeting anyone before in my life,” Pimblett said. “He’s the only person. I’ve always said if I could meet anyone in the world, it’d be him. I was in awe. He’s an absolute legend in Liverpool. He always will be. He’s like the Messiah… He called me the machine, which is hilarious. He pointed at me, and I was like, ‘Is he pointing at me?’ He came over to me and it was a surreal moment. As I said, I don’t think I’ve ever been starstruck before, but I was. You know me, I’m never speechless, but in that moment, I was.”