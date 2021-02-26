Paddy Pimblett Always Brings It

For the last eight years, two things have been nearly guaranteed to Cage Warriors fans: Pimblett fighting multiple times per year and Pimblett winning multiple times per year. Just shy of a decade, he’s ready to level up and he’s not afraid to say it.

“When the UFC comes back again and offers me a contract, I will be going,” Pimblett said. “I think that with a nice finish in this next fight the UFC will come in and offer me a contract. That’s what I’m planning on, to be honest.”

The proud Liverpool native has been “one win away” from the UFC twice before, so he knows what’s on the horizon and for the first time has his mind made up. While many promotions have offered him a contract, Pimblett is vocally only interested in the UFC and was willing to do anything he could to make himself a force to be reckoned with before he even made the first walk.

“Now when I look back in hindsight, I’m glad I didn’t,” Pimblett said. “My skillset wasn’t anywhere near the level that it is now. I just know that I’m so much more of a well-rounded fighter now.”