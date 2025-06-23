Pack Fight Showdown: Dana White vs. Steve Aoki Hits The UFC X Main Stage
Topps Chrome UFC Cards Fly as UFC X Brings Live Breaks!
Jun. 23, 2025
Get ready for an exciting collision of fight culture and collector passion at UFC X during International Fight Week!
On Friday, June 27th, Fanatics Live is taking over the UFC X Main Stage at the Las Vegas Convention Center with a must-see doubleheader of Topps Chrome UFC breaks. Be sure to get your UFC X Tickets here to check out the action!
The pack fights kick off at 12:30 PM PT, when Nina Drama and Card Vault get the energy going with a pack break of 2025 Topps Chrome UFC Hobby. They will be ripping through fresh cards and exclusive content straight from the brand-new set.
Then at 1:00 PM PT, the spotlight shifts to the ultimate crossover battle. It’s Dana White vs. Steve Aoki in a head-to-head Pack Fight, opening packs of 2025 Chrome Breakers Delight live on stage. With Card Vault on the mic, it’s sure to be an unforgettable showdown.
Whether you’re in Vegas or joining online, this pack break event promises action, surprises, and maybe even a few 1-of-1s. Get your UFC X Tickets now and check out the stream exclusively onFanatics Live. Tune in for full coverage, exclusive pulls, and all the fun from UFC X!
