Pack Fight Showdown: Dana White vs. Steve Aoki Hits The UFC X Main Stage

On Friday, June 27th, Fanatics Live is taking over the UFC X Main Stage at the Las Vegas Convention Center with a must-see doubleheader of Topps Chrome UFC breaks. Be sure to get your UFC X Tickets here to check out the action!

The pack fights kick off at 12:30 PM PT, when Nina Drama and Card Vault get the energy going with a pack break of 2025 Topps Chrome UFC Hobby. They will be ripping through fresh cards and exclusive content straight from the brand-new set.