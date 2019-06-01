P3 Launches New Snack Co-Developed With UFC PI

The latest P3 is designed for active consumers looking for a protein-rich snack and features rotisserie-seasoned chicken, pretzels, mozzarella cheese and dried cranberries. The newest P3 is the first of its kind to be co-developed with nutritionists from the UFC Performance Institute® and uses a 2-to-1 ratio of carbohydrates to protein for a better way to fuel workouts. Each pack contains 11 grams of protein and 25 grams of carbohydrates.

“We know not all snacks are the same and when people are looking to get things done, they turn to protein,” said Ann Wasko, Senior Associate Brand Manager, P3. “With our newest P3 pack, we’re excited to give our consumers a high-protein snack designed just for them with our partners at UFC.”



In 2018, P3 and UFC announced their partnership to name P3 the “Official Protein Snack” of UFC. The partnership was extended in 2019.

“The new co-branded UFC Performance Institute P3 protein snack developed in conjunction with our nutritional experts at the UFC Performance Institute is a natural extension of both brands and an innovative way to cross-market to UFC fans and health enthusiasts,” said Tracey Bleczinski, UFC Senior Vice President, Global Consumer Products. “We are thrilled to extend the existing partnership to include this newly developed licensed product.”

“The 2-to-1 carb to protein ratio is designed to help fuel a great workout for anyone on the go,” said Clint Wattenberg, UFC Performance Institute, Director of Performance Nutrition. “With this specific balance of nutrients, the protein portion helps support muscle tissue repair and metabolic health, while the carbohydrates help actively fuel the physical activity.”

The newest P3 will be available for $2.99 (SRP) at retailers nationwide. For more information about P3, visit proteinproteinprotein.com or Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

Click here to download images of the new co-branded UFC Performance Institute P3 protein snack.