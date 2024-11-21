Ozzy Diaz | Patience Is Everything

It was a fun fight on the feet while it lasted, but Pyfer wrapped it up late in the second round with a nasty left hook during an exchange. Since then, Pyfer’s gone 4-1 inside the Octagon and is proving to be a legitimate threat to the 185-pound rankings.

After the loss, Diaz dealt with injuries that kept him out of competition until earlier this year. He moved up to light heavyweight during his return and collected back-to-back knockout victories while with the LFA promotion, leading to his signing.

“It feels great to finally be in the UFC,” Diaz said. “Just being here all week, [it] feels like I’m meant to be here at this very moment, so, yeah, it feels great. A lot of hard work, a lot of ups and downs, but we’re here.”

Diaz’s MMA career began on the amateur scene in 2013, where he went 6-2, including a submission loss to Dominick Reyes. He turned professional roughly two years after he started and has gone 9-2 fighting on the regional scene in California and with Bellator and LFA.