Ovince Saint Preux Has Seen It All

But 20 UFC fights? That one even snuck up on OSP as he prepared for his September 2019 bout with Michal Oleksiejczuk.

“How did this happen?” Saint Preux laughs. “It caught me off guard.”

On fight night, though, the Knoxville product showed exactly what it means to be an elite veteran of the sport, delivering perhaps one of his most impressive performances as he submitted Oleksiejczuk in the second round.

That doesn’t mean it was easy, as the Polish up and comer put it on Saint Preux with an aggressive first round attack.

“At first, I'm thinking to myself, I need to get this dude off me, I don't want to get caught,” said Saint Preux. “And then all of a sudden, I started thinking about it: he'll be tired by the second round, let me just chill right now, keep on moving and weather the storm and work. And I knew he was tired because probably the last minute of the round I ended up being in a clinch position with him and he had to look up at the clock. If you're doing that in the first round, that's not good. At that time, I had no inkling of what time it was, and I didn't care. I finished the round where he tried to do a blitz on me and I kind of shook him off.”

As Saint Preux went back to his corner, his longtime coach Eric Turner was ready with encouragement and instructions for how to turn things around in the second frame. Saint Preux listened, then interrupted by leaning in and saying something to Turner.

“I told him I'm good, then I leaned over and said, ‘I'm gonna finish him right now,’” said Saint Preux. “And he started laughing. My trainer knows me. And I came ready to fight. Some fights I wasn't prepared the best as I wanted to be. But the weight cut was easy, I didn't struggle, so everything lined up perfectly and I came out for the second round and I knew he was going to be aggressive for 30-45 seconds, maybe a minute, and after that he was gonna start tapering down.”

A clinch was followed by a knee and an elbow.