Overeem vs Volkov To Headline Feb 6 Fight Night

Top 10 Heavyweights Set For Five Round Main Event In Las Vegas
Jan. 16, 2021
Top ten heavyweight contenders look to smash their way into the title picture to begin 2021, as Alistair Overeem faces Alexander Volkov in the five-round main event of UFC Fight Night on February 6.
UFC Fight Night will air live from the APEX in Las Vegas on ESPN+.
Fresh from back-to-back knockouts of Walt Harris and Augusto Sakai, the Netherlands' Overeem is showing prime form on his way to a showdown with Russia's Volkov, whose six Octagon victories have him poised to take out "The Demolition Man."