Outlander’s Sam Heughan Predicts Calderwood Victory at UFC 257

Joanne Calderwood will have a special fan rooting for her this upcoming Saturday when she steps into the Octagon to face Jessica Eye: her Scottish compatriot and popular actor Sam Heughan, who was once close to becoming a sparring partner for Calderwood.

“I was training in a Muay Thai gym in Glasgow,” Heughan recalls. “This sweet girl with a very soft voice and strong Scottish accent was standing and watching and she introduced herself. She offered to join in if I needed a partner. Lucky for me, we had enough numbers.

"The other fighters told me I dodged a bullet, as she’d probably have knocked my head off, despite me being twice her size. Or given me one of her signature elbows, all with a sweet smile. She inspired me to go train in Thailand for a few weeks at a local Thai boxing gym; it was one of the most intense and rewarding experiences I’ve had.”

Best known for his role in the series Outlander, the Scottish actor found some time to talk with UFC.com while he films an episode of the series “Men in Kilts,” but it’s clear he enjoys the subject, as he remembers how quickly fell in love with MMA the first time he saw it.