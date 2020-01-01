Oura Ring: The Only Ring for the Octagon

“It’s just days into the partnership, but the response from the athletes so far has been overwhelming. It’s been really fantastic and what we’re seeing is a maturity of athletes really taking pride and care in their health and their well-being, with health and well-being obviously being the foundation of performance,” Dr. French told UFC.com. “So, using insights around sleep habits, resting heart rate, respiratory rates, temperature – these are some key physiological variables that we can have conversations about and what that means in terms of an approach to better health, better well-being and ultimately how they’re going to improve their performance in the Octagon.”

The UFC Performance Institute’s vision is to further the evolution of human performance by utilizing the best science available – and they believe that Oura Ring fits that bill. By wearing an Oura Ring, Dr. French and his staff are able to develop individual baselines for athletes, identify trends in performance and gain an understanding into how the body is reacting to each component of training and recovery.

Wear What The Athlete's Wear

“What the Oura Ring allows us to do, what it's based on, is creating individual baselines which is another real powerful aspect to the tool, as well. It means we aren’t comparing athletes to each other; it means we are comparing athletes against themselves,” Dr. French said.

“Changing those trends across time is where you find the real nuance in making decisions. An athlete wearing the Oura Ring for a week to ten days is going to give us a real solid baseline and trend where we can then understand how their body is adapting to training stress, overload, lack of sleep, potential illnesses, and these types of things. It’s a fascinating tool for us.”