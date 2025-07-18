Our Favorite Dustin Poirier Moments

“The Diamond” has nearly done it all in his 31-fight journey. From his 11 knockouts and four submissions (although, despite his best efforts, no successful guillotine chokes) to 10 Fight of the Night bonuses and nearly as many Fight of the Year candidates, the former interim lightweight champion couldn’t help but bring the action each time he made the walk. As his opponent, Max Holloway, has said many times leading up to their trilogy bout, fighting is all about creating moments, and Poirier has done exactly that throughout his career.

Sure, the proud Louisiana native never obtained undisputed gold, but some fighters transcend simplistic evaluations based on accolades alone. No matter who or where or when he fought, Poirier made people feel something every single time, and that is why his future is in the UFC Hall of Fame.

Poirier shined bright for years, and he will continue to do so if his work with the Good Fight Foundation is any indication. we all get one more chance to see him compete on July 19, which means it’s a perfect opportunity to look back and reminisce on a storied career.

No Moral Victories