Our Favorite Dustin Poirier Moments

Love has poured out all over Bourbon Street as Dustin Poirier approaches his final fight at UFC 318: Holloway vs Poirier 3. Over the course of more than 14 years, UFC fans have watched Poirier grow from a scrappy 21-year-old to one of the finest fighters to grace the Octagon.
“The Diamond” has nearly done it all in his 31-fight journey. From his 11 knockouts and four submissions (although, despite his best efforts, no successful guillotine chokes) to 10 Fight of the Night bonuses and nearly as many Fight of the Year candidates, the former interim lightweight champion couldn’t help but bring the action each time he made the walk. As his opponent, Max Holloway, has said many times leading up to their trilogy bout, fighting is all about creating moments, and Poirier has done exactly that throughout his career.
Order UFC 318: Holloway vs Poirier 3
Sure, the proud Louisiana native never obtained undisputed gold, but some fighters transcend simplistic evaluations based on accolades alone. No matter who or where or when he fought, Poirier made people feel something every single time, and that is why his future is in the UFC Hall of Fame.
Poirier shined bright for years, and he will continue to do so if his work with the Good Fight Foundation is any indication. we all get one more chance to see him compete on July 19, which means it’s a perfect opportunity to look back and reminisce on a storied career.
No Moral Victories
My favorite Dustin Poirier moment had nothing to do with a fight, but the aftermath of one. A couple weeks after he lost to The Korean Zombie, I ran into him in Vegas. I complimented him on a great fight, and he looked at me like I kicked his dog. Tensions eased quickly, but it was a living, breathing example of what this sport meant to him and what it means to him to this day. There are no moral victories, even if they come with a Fight of the Night bonus attached to them. He's a fighter to the core and always will be. — Thomas Gerbasi
MORE UFC 318: Fight by Fight Preview | Fighters On The Rise | Prospect To Watch: Vinicius Oliveira | Poirier and Holloway: Journey To The Trilogy | BMF Title Lineage | How To Watch UFC 318
Man On A Mission
Between 2017 and 2021, Dustin Poirier headlined nine straight main events, winning seven of them. While he’s never in a boring fight, one of the most entertaining bouts from that run was his first clash with Justin Gaethje in Glendale, Arizona.
What made that fight so memorable, and a defining moment in Poirier’s illustrious career, was how it showcased signature Dustin, thriving when his back’s against the wall. The first two rounds were back-and-forth, but by the end of the second, Poirier's body language was telling a different story, and the commentators even suggested the tide might be shifting heavily in Gaethje’s favor.
Things didn’t get better in the third. Poirier ate a second eye poke, this time in both eyes, which led referee Herb Dean to deduct a point from Gaethje. By the end of the round, Poirier had a cut under his right eye, had been eye poked twice and absorbed 29 leg kicks. But none of that seemed to shake him. During the 60-second break before the fourth round, he gathered himself and came out like a man on a mission.
Get Your Tickets To Canelo vs Crawford In Las Vegas
Just 15 seconds into the fourth, he landed a straight left hand that wobbled Gaethje. Poirier smelled blood in the water and hunted the finish the best way he knows how: spamming hooks. While it sounds ineffective, Poirier’s precision was dialed in. He landed shot after shot, eventually crumbling Gaethje up against the cage to secure the knockout victory. It was vintage Poirier. This fight wasn’t just a war, but visual proof of the kind of gamer Poirier truly is. — Kevin Schuster
Dream Chaser
April 14, 2018, Fight Night Glendale. Dustin has just knocked out Justin Gaethje in a wild, back-and-forth slobberknocker of a main event that lasted into the fourth round. Poirier got his hand raised that night, but he didn’t emerge unscathed. His opponent’s brutal leg kicks had left him on crutches, and he wore sunglasses to cover some of the souvenirs Gaethje’s significant strikes had left behind.
In his hobbled state, the post-fight presser became an improvised affair, with Poirier sitting on a folding chair while we in the media huddled around him in a scrum. And it was here that the tone shifted. After completing yet another unforgettable, Herculean battle, “The Diamond” went tender as he reflected on his career to that point.
“I just want to go to sleep with that belt around my waist one night, and tell my wife, ‘I did it.’ Years and years ago…my wife…” he explained, his voice cracking with emotion, “I didn’t have a car. She would drive me to weigh-ins. We would sleep in broken down motels, and I would fight the next day. Just me and her. And I just want to say, ‘I did it.’”
Nobody in earshot had a dry eye that night, and I get a little misty even thinking about it. In an ocean of big Poirier moments, that’s the one I’ll always remember. — Steve Latrell
A Gentleman In Victory
Reaching the top of the heap in the lightweight division is no small feat, and staying there for as long as Poirier has is even more impressive. But in a sport’s culture which celebrates titles above all else, you couldn’t help but feel good for Poirier when he got the interim lightweight belt wrapped around his waist in Atlanta after 25 minutes of war against Max Holloway, especially as the emotion poured out from him in his Octagon interview.
To me, though, what I loved the most was what happened backstage after it was all said and done. As Holloway was getting stitched up post-fight, Poirier spotted Holloway’s son, Rush, crying while he waited to see his father. Poirier, a dad himself, went up to him and offered a comforting word, saying, “Your dad is a champion. Your dad is fine. He’s good.”
WATCH: UFC 318 Embedded
It was a small gesture but one I always think of when thinking about Poirier. One could describe Poirier’s fighting life as an uphill grind. It takes a certain kind of killer instinct, mental toughness and heart to achieve what he has in the way he’s done it, but he hasn’t allowed those battles to cloud his view of what’s important to him. It’s the guy he is outside the heat of competition that endears him to many in and around the sport. He’s a man who has earned the respect of every person in the MMA world, and he also knows enough to see when another person has earned their flowers as well. That’s why he’ll always be a real one to me. — Zac Pacleb
“How ‘Bout That, Dan?”
"How about that Dan?"— UFC (@ufc) June 28, 2020
💎 @DustinPoirier is STILL CHIRPING! #UFCVegas4 pic.twitter.com/egzYFmRX05
It’s hard to pick one epic Dustin Poirier moment when he has so many. I was introduced to “The Diamond” after his second fight against Max Holloway for the interim lightweight title. After five epic rounds at UFC 236, I was a fan for life.
So what’s my one Dustin Poirier moment? It’s his 2020 Fight of the Year against Dan Hooker. COVID kept us all from attending sport events, but these two gave us must see TV. From the action each round, to the banter, to the respect after the final horn, this is one of a handful fights I can rewatch to remind myself why I’m a fight fan. — Aziz Bawany
“Lafayette, Louisiana, Your Guy Had Done It!”
Dustin Poirier’s first win over Conor McGregor at UFC 257 was a full-circle moment for “The Diamond” as he exorcised the demons of his loss to the Irishman at featherweight back at UFC 178.
While Poirier allowed himself to be goaded and wound up by McGregor in their first meeting, he was calmness personified as he stayed composed as McGregor made a fast start, then returned fire with his own strikes to finish the fight in emphatic fashion.
RELATED: Poirier & Holloway On 'Fight Week Focus' Podcast
It showed just how much Poirier had matured and grown as a fighter and finally earned him the sort of mainstream attention his skills and fighting style had deserved for years. — Simon Head
Welcome To The Gilly Goose Gang
Dustin Poirier was on the hunt to submit Benoit Saint Denis by guillotine in their fight at UFC 299 in Miami. There were multiple moments throughout the fight that Poirier attempted to submit Saint Denis by guillotine, and despite his coach Mike Brown telling him in between rounds to stop doing it, ‘The Diamond’ did what he wanted and went for it anyway. Poirier would go on to win the fight by TKO and in his Octagon interview with Joe Rogan after the fight, Poirier was asked why he kept going for the submission even with his cornermen begging him to stop, and his response: “I ain’t stoppin’.”
How To Watch And Stream UFC 318: Holloway vs Poirier 3
The response following that fight was incredible, as the Gilly Goose Gang was born. Poirier launched merch that featured the saying ‘Don’t be silly, jump the gilly’ and, to this day, people are still talking about Poirier’s infamous attempts to secure the win by guillotine. After all, the Louisiana native said it best after submitting Michael Chandler at UFC 281: “who ain’t got jiu-jitsu?” — Maddyn Johnstone-Thomas
Prideful (And Slightly Petty) Poirier
Dustin Poirier will always speak his mind, and, against Michael Chandler, there was a lot for him to say. After a heated exchange in the crowd at UFC 276, Poirier made a promise to defeat Chandler, but that tension didn’t dissipate after Poirier earned the submission win at UFC 281.
Bad Blood 🩸 #UFC318— UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) July 17, 2025
Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler did NOT get along 🥶 pic.twitter.com/xoKa4d0Qzz
Poirier took exception with some of Chandler’s tactics during the fight, and he let him know about it as the two lingered in the Octagon. Even their attempts to bury the hatchet post-fight went awry, leaving the pot simmering on their feud, popping off again when Poirier took exception to Chandler posting on social media saying Poirier should retire.
All these moments make this my favorite Dustin moment just because of how real he is. In victory or defeat, Poirier keeps it real. The passion that Poirier has for the fight game and staying true to his word is something that resonates with me greatly. There are showmen in this fight game and those that are just looking to sell tickets, but Poirier does it for the love of the game. This is why we love Poirier and why this particular feud with Chandler was my favorite. — Andrew Thompson
King Of The Bounce Back
My favorite Dustin Poirier moment is each time he steps into the Octagon after a loss, as he'll do this weekend in his home state of Louisiana.
"The Diamond" has never lost back-to-back fights, and, more impressively, if you look at those eight performances, he's always rebounded with a massive effort, usually against an absolute killer because Poirier has never shied away from travelling the hard road. The last time was in this position, the departing 36-year-old was stationed opposite Benoit Saint Denis in a fight many believed was booked to get the ascending French fighter a marquee victory, but there was Poirier, navigating rough waters early and jumping too many guillotines before putting Saint Denis away midway through the second round, earning another championship opportunity in the process.
In moments where setbacks could have prompted him to ease off the gas, take a step back in competition or just not have the push and drive to get by another dangerous, hungry standout, Poirier has always risen to the occasion, showing the heart and resilience that has made him your favorite fighter's favorite fighter, and mine, as well. — E. Spencer Kyte
Don't miss a moment of UFC 318: Holloway vs Poirier 3, live from Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana on July 19, 2025. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, followed by the main card live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.