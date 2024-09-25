Oumar Sy Just Wants To Fight

While there are ebbs and flows to all this, unbeaten prospects are one of the constants, with the baseline being that anyone that can navigate five, six, seven fights without incurring a loss is worth at least checking in on, and then it expands from there. Consistently finishing adds another layer of intrigue and excitement, and posting those stoppage wins against known commodities ratchets up the fascination even more.

If that success and finishing ability carries over once those athletes step into the Octagon, things can escalate quicker than a news team melee in a San Diego alley, and if the competitor in question just so happens to fight in a division that is always in need of fresh, promising names, all bets are off.

This is why people are so eager to see Oumar Sy return to action this weekend in Paris opposite Da Woon Jung.