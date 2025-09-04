Oumar Sy | Focused On Moving Forward

In the wake of his loss to Alonzo Menifield earlier this year in Atlanta, Oumar Sy took to Instagram to express some thoughts on his initial defeat, opening with an extended message where he declared that he felt he did not do his best, but was proud of all he’s accomplished in just six years as a pro. A few weeks later, he followed it up with a more simple statement: “Jamais mort. C’était notre premier échec nous allons régler ça.”

“Never died. It was our first fail; we’ll fix that.”

“It’s not about the fighting level,” began Sy, who competes for the first time since that outing in Atlanta this weekend at home in Paris, when asked about the messages and the understanding and pragmatic mindset he displayed in the wake of his first loss. “The problem was more about the mindset; it’s like I wasn’t there for my last fight.