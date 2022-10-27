Oscar 'Moisty' Herrera Is Eyeing 2022 Nickname Of The Year | UFC FIGHT PASS

Completely unfamiliar with the regional terminology of a teammate, the easygoing young gun in the gym was the perfect target of teammate ribbing that would turn into a gym-wide joke.
“There was an old teammate where I was training out of, I forget what state he was out of but he was always talking about, ‘that’s moist,’” Herrera laughed. “They used ‘moist’ over there a lot. Then our old coach used to just call me ‘Moisty.’”
The joke went one step further before Herrera even went pro, when it wasn’t just his coaches referring to him by the confusing nickname; it was Mike Kendall, as well.
“I never knew that was my nickname,” Herrera said. “Well, then at LFA 5 I was walking out, and it was my third ammy fight. My coach filled out my paperwork the day before. I didn’t even know my nickname was that until I was in the cage and they said my name.”
The surprise may have knocked him off his game, as Herrera would go on to suffer his first loss, but the sting of the loss was almost completely washed away thanks to one young fan’s love for his new nickname.