Oscar Herrera Never Saw A Fight He Didn’t Like | UFC FIGHT PASS

Between the tail end of Oscar Herrera’s amateur career and his upcoming Fury FC bout, canceled bouts and wins and losses, he’s spent nine nights in the cage in less than two years. As an active fighter who never turns down fights, making him a promoter’s dream flyweight.

At 4-1 as a professional, the average viewer would see him as the typical flyweight with talent. Digging a little deeper, you’d discover a 25-year-old who cares more about the adrenaline rush and cage time than he does protecting his record.

With a first round submission, second round submission and two decision victories, opponents never know exactly what to expect when they draw Herrera’s name, but with only one loss in a career moving at light speed, they know by now to bring their A-game.

“I’m a super high-paced guy,” Herrera said. “I come to fight.”

Herrera’s obsession with cage time comes at a concerning pace. It’s almost impossible to keep the frequency Herrera is on, but with youth on his side and addictive withdrawals between fights, Herrera and Fury FC don’t see him slowing down any time soon.