Ortega vs Korean Zombie: Fight By Fight Preview

Cyril Gane vs Ante Delija

Heavyweight rising star Ciryl Gane looks to build on his impressive UFC rookie campaign and continue his climb up the rankings as he squares off with talented Croatian newcomer Ante Delija.

The 30-year-old Gane made his pro debut in August 2018 and his UFC debut one year and eight days later, submitting Raphael Pessoa in the first round to push his record to 4-0. He followed that up with a third-round heel hook finish of Don’Tale Mayes in October, then made another quick turnaround to take out Tanner Boser, who has since scored a pair of impressive finishes of his own to establish himself as an emerging name to track in the heavyweight division as well.

Finally set to embark on his third year as a professional mixed martial artist, Gane has all the markings of a breakout candidate and future contender, if not champion, boasting tremendous size and strength, explosive athleticism, and a diverse skill set.

Delija steps in for Shamil Abdurakhimov riding a three-fight winning streak capped by a second-round stoppage win over veteran Oli Thompson. Sporting one of the best nicknames in the game — “Walking Trouble” — the 30-year-old is 8-1 over his last nine fights, with his only setback coming due to injury in a bout against current UFC competitor Marcin Tybura.

With Gane’s standing as the best prospect in the division, Delija has a grand opportunity in front of him this weekend, as a victory would catapult him into the Top 15 and instantly transform him from intriguing newcomer to dark horse contender in the heavyweight division.

Katlyn Chookagian vs Jessica Andrade

It feels like this flyweight pairing has been flying under the radar since it was announced, but outside of this month’s championship engagements and Saturday night’s main event, this is the bout I’ve been looking forward to the most, by a considerable margin, as former title challenger Katlyn Chookagian welcomes former strawweight champ Jessica Andrade to the flyweight division for the first time.

Chookagian rebounded from her stoppage loss to Valentina Shevchenko in February by defeating her sister Antonina in May, pushing her record to 14-3 and 5-2 in the division in the process. While some may not like her range-fighting style and tendency to kiai with her strikes, the fact remains that the 31-year-old Pennsylvania native is one of the top contenders in the 125-pound weight class and handles her business more often than not.

After starting her career as an undersized bantamweight, Andrade dropped two divisions to become a force in the strawweight ranks, claiming the title with a second-round slam knockout of Rose Namajunas in the spring of 2019. She dropped the title three months later against Zhang Weili, and landed on the wrong side of a split decision verdict in a rematch against Namajunas earlier this year on Fight Island, and now she moves up to flyweight looking to halt her slide and primed to become an immediate player in the 125-pound weight class.

This is such a terrific fight because Chookagian is the ultimate measuring stick for Andrade’s debut appearance in the flyweight division — a former title challenger who is entrenched in the Top 5 and has faced a non-stop diet of tough competition throughout her UFC career. Beating Chookagian isn’t easy, so a win of any kind would instantly indicate that the marauding Brazilian new arrival is a force to be reckoned with in her new weight class.

I cannot wait for this one.