The Origin Of Cody Crowley

The “why bother?” voice some may have heard never came.

Crowley’s new motivation was that not only would he be better than anybody in front of him, he was going to do it without any natural talent. Hard work was going to take him to The Show.

Echoing every athlete to ever speak, Crowley was in his own words, “putting in the work” to be the best. But what did that mean exactly? Sweating the most? Going to the gym every day? Eating healthy?

All that and more.

Crowley was not only living as a complete loner, he was in and out of school, putting in every free second, even some seconds that were already accounted for, and forgoing future building in order to chase the impossible.

“I would wake up at five. In the morning,” Crowley said. “My grandma would drive me to the fitness gym. I'll be there from 6 to 7. She dropped me off at school. Be at school all day, I would actually call my mom and she would sign me out of school, Take me to another gym. Say I was sick. Drop me back off at school. Say I’m feeling better. She would pick me up at 3:30 after school and drive me an hour and a half to Toronto to go get training. I would be there training for three hours, come home at 10 p.m. At night and do that again for years on years. Absolutely obsessed.”

Fighting all around became the lifestyle. While kickboxing morphed into boxing, the love of fighting all around led him to the fight capital of the world.