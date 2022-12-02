Onwards And Upwards For Istela Nunes

“I know a lot of people see it as something negative, but I keep going,” the Brazilian says via translator. “I know the potential I have.”

Lots of fighters have their “welcome to the UFC” moments, but Nunes suffered two in as many appearances with the promotion. First, there was the submission loss late in the third round to Ariane Carnelossi in her October 2021 debut. She went the distance last April vs Sam Hughes, but a third-round eye poke shook up the scorecards enough to end her night on the wrong side of a majority decision.

“I know I was winning all the fights, but in the end, there was always something I didn’t expect. In my last fight, I was also surprised because I thought I had won. But they gave it to her.”