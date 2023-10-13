The Only Path For Chris Gutierrez Is Forward

“I'm not on that path yet, so I'm still chopping away, and I'm used to it,” he said. “I know it has to be done.”

At least now, more than a decade into a pro MMA career that began in 2013, Gutierrez is starting to see that work pay off as a member of the bantamweight division’s Top 15. There was a hiccup in his last bout as he dropped a decision to perennial contender Pedro Munhoz in April, but before that, he made his way into the rankings on the strength of an eight-fight unbeaten streak. So while the loss to Munhoz stung, the 32-year-old knew he couldn’t let it take him off his path.

“It hurt a little bit at first, but then I had to go back to the drawing board and just get back to work,” he said. “At the end of the day, yes, on record you did lose. But I don't look at it so much as a loss, to be honest, because it's just the learning curve. What did you do that night? What was off that night that you didn't implement, that you didn't do? There are so many different variables…”

But?