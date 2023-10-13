 Skip to main content
Chris Gutierrez reacts after his knockout victory over Frankie Edgar in a bantamweight bout during the UFC 281 event at Madison Square Garden on November 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Athletes

The Only Path For Chris Gutierrez Is Forward

UFC Bantamweight Chris Gutierrez Believes His Hard Work Will Pay Off At UFC Fight Night: Yusuff vs Barboza.
By Thomas Gerbasi, on X: @TGerbasi • Oct. 13, 2023

Labor Day 2023 was just that for Chris Gutierrez, a day of labor, as he made it to the Factory X gym to go through his paces and get ready for his next fight.

“The practice don’t stop,” he said. “It's the same for us - rain, snow, holiday, no holiday, it don't matter.”

Some people can’t take that grind, and many that do keep showing up with the hopes that sometime in the future, they’ll get that day off or vacation. Gutierrez, who faces Alatengheili on Saturday in Las Vegas, falls in neither category.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

“I'm not on that path yet, so I'm still chopping away, and I'm used to it,” he said. “I know it has to be done.”

At least now, more than a decade into a pro MMA career that began in 2013, Gutierrez is starting to see that work pay off as a member of the bantamweight division’s Top 15. There was a hiccup in his last bout as he dropped a decision to perennial contender Pedro Munhoz in April, but before that, he made his way into the rankings on the strength of an eight-fight unbeaten streak. So while the loss to Munhoz stung, the 32-year-old knew he couldn’t let it take him off his path.

Order UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2 

“It hurt a little bit at first, but then I had to go back to the drawing board and just get back to work,” he said. “At the end of the day, yes, on record you did lose. But I don't look at it so much as a loss, to be honest, because it's just the learning curve. What did you do that night? What was off that night that you didn't implement, that you didn't do? There are so many different variables…”

But?

Chris Gutierrez rests backstage during the UFC Fight Night event at T-Mobile Center on April 15, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC)
Chris Gutierrez rests backstage during the UFC Fight Night event at T-Mobile Center on April 15, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC)

“You just got to get back to work,” he laughs. And he’s right. When a fighter reaches that Top 15 level, it’s a whole new ballgame, and he found that out against Munhoz.

“You could look at it so many different ways,” Gutierrez said. “It was so close, and I felt like I could have pulled away. I felt like I won, to be honest, but the judges didn't see it that way and ultimately it was my job to not make it that way. I left the fight very close.”

UFC Vegas 81 Fight By Fight Preview 

And just like that, Gutierrez’ unbeaten streak was a thing of the past, with all the outside noise that comes along with such a setback.

“I don't train for one specific night,” he said. “It’s a lifestyle. But you do have to sit on that loss and you have to wait, and then, unfortunately, you're remembered for your last fight. I had eight fights unbeaten and then I lose one and the whole world says you suck.”

Chris Gutierrez punches Pedro Munhoz of Brazil in a bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at T-Mobile Center on April 15, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)
Chris Gutierrez punches Pedro Munhoz of Brazil in a bantamweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at T-Mobile Center on April 15, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

Welcome to the new world, where everyone’s a critic. Gutierrez chuckles at it more than letting it get under a skin. He even laughs when talking about the reaction to his first-round knockout of Frankie Edgar. When he finished the former lightweight champion at UFC 281 in November of 2022, it was a nearly flawless performance ended by a knee at 2:01 of the opening round. Gutierrez proceeded to get messages telling him how he should have fought better.

“There were so many different things. I'm like, man, you win and it’s not enough. You lose, you suck. Either way, it's a lose-lose.”

MORE UFC VEGAS 81: Sodiq Yusuff: An Attitude of Gratitude | Fighters On The Rise | Melissa Dixon: Welcome To The UFC | Main Event Spotlight

In that case, a fighter turns off the noise, embraces the grind, and on fight night, he goes to work. Gutierrez was supposed to face Montel Jackson a week ago. Now he’s fighting Alatengheili tomorrow. The names changed, but Gutierrez didn’t. He’s got a job to do.

“It's not like can say, ‘Oh, I can afford to lose this fight.’ Every fight is important.”

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Yusuff vs Barboza, live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims begin at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 7pm ET/4pm PT.

Tags
UFC Vegas 81
Chris Gutierrez
bantamweight
:
UFC Executive Vice President and Chief Business Officer, Hunter Campbell, and UFC Senior Vice President of Athlete Health and Performance, Jeff Novitzky, addressed the press at UFC Headquarters to discuss UFC's relationship with USADA on Thursday, October 12, 2023.
Press Conference

UFC’s Hunter Campbell and Jeff Novitzky USADA Press…

Hunter Campbell, Chief Business Officer, and UFC SVP of Athlete Health and Wellness, Jeff Novitzky, addressed UFC's relationship with USADA on October 12, 2023.

Watch the Video
Islam Makhachev of Russia celebrates after his victory over Charles Oliveira of Brazil in their UFC lightweight championship fight during the UFC 280 event at Etihad Arena on October 22, 2022 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Athletes

Islam Makhachev’s Career Highlights | Title Wins To…

Learn More About Islam Makhachev’s Career Highlights As The Lightweight Champion And One Of The Most Dominant Fighters In The UFC

More
Khamzat Chimaev of Russia punches Gilbert Burns of Brazil in their welterweight fight during the UFC 273 event at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on April 09, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)
Fight Coverage

Free Fights | UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2

Get Primed For UFC 294: Makhachev vs Volkanovski 2 With Free Fights Featuring Islam Makhachev, Paulo Costa And Khamzat Chimaev

More
: