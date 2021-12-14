There is only one Derrick Lewis.

Sitting down to speak with Derrick Lewis is an adventure, and even he doesn’t know where it’s going to end up.

For every question that gets a comedic or cutting answer, there is one where the perennial heavyweight contender drops his guard and genuinely lets you in, and there is no telling which type of response you’re going to get.

There is no pattern to it, no way to get through his defenses like all those early-stage characters on Mike Tyson’s Punch-Out — you can’t wait for “The Black Beast” to get two jokes off and expect something deep next the way you could time Bald Bull’s charge or target King Hippo’s belly; you just have to ask your question and see what happens.

“What does Bob mean to you?” the producer asked Lewis, seeking the heavyweight’s thoughts on his head coach and close friend, Kru Bob Perez, as they spoke ahead of Lewis’ return to action this weekend against emerging contender Chris Daukaus.

“What does Bob mean to me?” Lewis asked back. “Nothing — I hate that m*therf*cker! We’re moving on. Next question.”

A smirk snuck out the side of his mouth, his eyes alight with enjoyment. The producer doubled up, asking him the same question again, and this time, Lewis was unable to contain his laughter as he tried to dismiss the question for a second time.

“He’s a cool guy — little short dude,” he finally said. “He really helped me stay straight and be positive — makes sure I don’t steer off the path that he knows I need to be on, so he’s a good guy to be around.”

Even offering slightly comedic praise about his long-time coach is a challenge for Lewis, a deeply private man whose skills inside the UFC Octagon have made him a cult figure in the mixed martial arts world and one of the top heavyweights in the sport.