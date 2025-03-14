One Step At A Time For Da’Mon Blackshear

“I think it's very important that I was able to go in there and get good experience and to challenge myself and grow every single time I step in there,” Blackshear said. “I learned the lesson every single time I've been in the cage. So, win or lose, I’m learning, improving and getting better every single time.”

UFC KANSAS CITY: View The Card | Buy Tickets | VIP Experiences

“The Monster” got to end 2024 on a high note after getting back in the win column with his first-round submission over Cody Stamann. That’s not the first time fans witnessed Blackshear’s skills on the ground. The 30-year-old is one of three fighters in UFC history that have earned a Twister submission. He has nine other submission victories to his name, including six by rear-naked choke.

Being able to get the finish is always the goal for Blackshear, so there’s never a doubt who is leaving with their hand raised.