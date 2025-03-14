One Step At A Time For Da’Mon Blackshear

Da’Mon Blackshear has fought nothing but high caliber fighters since he made his debut in 2022. It has been a rollercoaster, full of ups and downs, but the bantamweight has been able to gain the experience of being in the Octagon with fighters such as Youssef Zalal, Farid Basharat, Mario Bautista and Montel Jackson, to name a few.
“I think it's very important that I was able to go in there and get good experience and to challenge myself and grow every single time I step in there,” Blackshear said. “I learned the lesson every single time I've been in the cage. So, win or lose, I’m learning, improving and getting better every single time.”
UFC KANSAS CITY: View The Card | Buy Tickets | VIP Experiences
“The Monster” got to end 2024 on a high note after getting back in the win column with his first-round submission over Cody Stamann. That’s not the first time fans witnessed Blackshear’s skills on the ground. The 30-year-old is one of three fighters in UFC history that have earned a Twister submission. He has nine other submission victories to his name, including six by rear-naked choke.
Being able to get the finish is always the goal for Blackshear, so there’s never a doubt who is leaving with their hand raised.
“It's a night and day difference with the judges,” Blackshear said. “You just never know, so I want to make sure it's in my hands, and I want to go out there and finish, if I can finish, every single time.”
FOLLOW @UFCNEWS: On Facebook | On Instagram | On X | On Threads
Three years into his UFC career, Blackshear said each time he steps into fight week he continues to get more and more comfortable. And now, he’s ready to step things up and he prepares to face Cody Gibson, who competed on season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter.
Gibson comes into the fight on a two-fight win streak after defeating Chad Anheliger and Brian Kelleher. For Blackshear, it didn’t matter whose name was on the contract, he was ready to go, no matter what.
“It didn't matter who they gave me,” Blackshear said. “The person I'm fighting, it really didn't stick out. It was just a different challenge. I look at him and I see his experience and he brings a different challenge than somebody else.”
Blackshear isn’t anticipating for the fight to go the full fifteen minutes, but he said he plans on dominating for however long the fight may go. Blackshear is eager to test himself against someone who fought his way back into the promotion after being released early on in his career.
With a combined 25 finishes between these two bantamweights, it wouldn’t be surprising if the judges are left out of it. But regardless, Blackshear is prepared for whatever “The Renegade” brings to the table.
“If I go out there and, honestly, I don't see it going past, two rounds, but it's all up to him,” Blackshear said. “If he is there and he's training, I get the best Cody Gibson I can possibly get, and I'm ready to face the best and beat the best. So, I hope he brings it. I'm ready to go.”
Even with all eyes focused on Gibson this weekend, Blackshear isn’t naive to know a win over him puts him one step closer to the ultimate goal.
Saturday's Full Fight Card Preview
“I think it's a step in the right direction. I'm just going to keep stacking up one step at a time. That's how you get to the top, so just one step at a time.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Vettori vs Dolidze 2, live from UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 15, 2025. Prelims start at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on ESPN+ at 7pm ET/4pm PT.