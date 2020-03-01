One Finish Changed Jose Johnson's Career

Claiming the 2019 UFC FIGHT PASS Finish of the Year didn’t hurt.

Johnson is shamelessly a fan of his own work when it comes to his LFA 78 viral knockout in November of last year. It’s hard to blame him, and while the knockout was impressive enough, his honesty when it comes to his self-admiration is charmingly commendable, as well.

“Absolutely nothing embarrassing about that at all,” Johnson laughed. “I think I watch that knockout at least 20 times a day.”

For those who haven’t seen one of the wildest finishes in LFA history, Rafael Costa sensed he had a superior ground game to Johnson, and in an attempt to get the fight to the ground, he shot in for a single leg takedown. The only problem was he never got the chance to show off his ground game.