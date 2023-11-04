One Final Homecoming For David Carr | UFC FIGHT PASS

Three years ago Iowa State wrestling announced an event with Coach Dresser’s old high school that would go on to become the fan favorite annual Humbold Dual. In one of the trips to northwest Iowa 157-pound National Champion, David Carr, joked with Dresser that his career isn’t complete until the team makes a trip to the high school his dad coached him to one of the most impressive high school careers in Ohio history.

Carr may have made the statement in jest but Dresser quietly began plotting out the gesture for his star wrestler.

“I remember we had a dual at Pitt and people were driving super far just to come watch me wrestle over there and I was like, ‘hey Dresser, we’re going to have to do this. We’re going to have to get a dual in Ohio,’” Carr recalled. “He was all for it, and he was like, ‘yeah, I actually was thinking about trying to contact the AD at Perry and seeing what we can do.’” And everything fit perfectly, that’s going to be our first dual.”