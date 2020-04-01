On This Day in UFC History: UFC 47

It was the grudge match to end all grudge matches, and a packed house at the Mandalay Bay Events Center saw Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz finally get it on in the main event of UFC 47.

Yet after only five minutes and 38 seconds, it was “The Iceman” who was left standing, as he emphatically stopped the former light heavyweight champion in the second round.

The action didn’t stray to the ground once during the match, with two Ortiz takedown attempts easily foiled by Liddell. But even though Liddell was in his element while standing, he was unable to penetrate Ortiz’ tight defense for much of the opening round, as both men tentatively pawed at each other, not wanting to make a fatal mistake.