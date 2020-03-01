This Day in UFC History – UFC 36

UFC welterweight champion Matt Hughes had better luck than Couture in his title defense against Japanese standout Hayato “Mach” Sakurai, as he successfully retained his crown for the first time via fourth round TKO.

A dynamic mixed martial artist with a varied attack, Sakurai saw his style nullified completely by the smothering wrestling attack of Hughes. Sakurai courageously battled throughout the fight with submission attempts and the occasional hard strike, but whenever Hughes got within range, what usually followed were a thunderous takedown and an array of ground strikes.

Finally, at 4:01 of the fourth round, referee John McCarthy had seen enough, and he stopped the one-sided bout.

After two heartbreaking losses to Couture with the UFC heavyweight title belt on the line, Pedro Rizzo got back in the win column with a third-round knockout of Belarus banger Andrei Arlovski.

Former welterweight boss Pat Miletich made the move to the 185-pound middleweight division to face former Olympic wrestler Matt Lindland, but that decision proved to be a mistake, as “The Law” took Miletich down and kept him there until a bunch of unanswered strikes prompted a stoppage by referee Larry Landless at 3:09 of the opening round.

Light heavyweight contender Evan Tanner continued on the road back to another title shot, stopping Australian standout Elvis Sinosic via cuts at the 2:06 mark of round one.

Unbeaten heavyweight prospect Frank Mir scored an impressive win over his toughest test to date, submitting veteran Pete Williams with a shoulder lock at 46 seconds of the first round.

Also garnering a win via tap out was New York’s own Matt Serra, who used a triangle choke to finish Kelly Dullanty at 2:58 of the opening frame.

In the opener, welterweight contender Sean Sherk kept his spot in line for a shot at Hughes’ title with a shutout three-round decision win over Jutaro Nakao.

Following UFC 36, Barnett would test positive for three anabolic agents. He was stripped of his title and was suspended for six months. He wouldn’t return to fight in the UFC until 2013.

Fight of the Night (unofficial) – Barnett TKO2 Couture

Knockout of the Night (unofficial) – Rizzo KO3 Arlovski

Submission of the Night (unofficial) – Mir Wsub1 Williams

Debuts – Hayato Sakurai, Kelly Dullanty