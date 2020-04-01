On This Day in UFC History: Mirko gets Cro Copped by Gonzaga

The Great UK Hope, Liverpool’s Michael Bisping, lived up to expectations in his light heavyweight bout against UFC gatekeeper Elvis Sinosic, bookending some rocky moments in the second round with a dominating performance that earned him a second round TKO win.

As promised, Sinosic came out swinging, and Bisping eagerly obliged, firing back before throwing the Australian to the mat. Bisping followed his foe to the canvas and ferociously attacked with both hands, much to the delight of his roaring and chanting hometown fans, and within the next couple of minutes, “The Count” kept the pressure on, knocking Sinosic’s mouthpiece out and opening up a cut on his forehead.

Gamely, Sinosic came out for the second round, and he nearly hit pay dirt, knocking Bisping down with a knee to the head and then almost securing a kimura lock. But just when it appeared Sinosic was on the verge of the upset, Bisping turned the tables, got in his opponent’s guard and pounded away with both hands until referee Steve Mazzagatti halted the bout at the 1:40 mark.

Light heavyweight contender Lyoto Machida kept his unbeaten record intact by outpointing David Heath, but the fans were less than thrilled with the bout, which was serenaded with boos for the majority of its 15 minutes due to a lack of action.

