On This Day in UFC History: GSP Gets Even With Serra

After a heated war of words with Charles McCarthy, Michael Bisping made his final statement in the Octagon, stopping the Ultimate Fighter 4 alum at the end of the first round, notching a successful middleweight debut in the process.

The Ultimate Fighter season six winner Mac Danzig began his post-reality show UFC career in style as he submitted Toronto’s Mark Bocek in the third and final round of their lightweight bout.

Nate Quarry tried to make a fight out of it against Surrey, British Columbia’s Kalib Starnes, but it was to no avail, as what promised to be an exciting middleweight bout turned into a track meet, with the aggressive Quarry cruising to a unanimous decision victory that was easy for him, but dreadful for the fans.

Edmonton, Alberta’s Jason MacDonald made it two in a row over Joe Doerksen in their middleweight bout, surviving some dicey moments in the opening round to stop his foe in round two. The two first fought in October of 2005, with MacDonald winning via fourth round submission.

Lethbridge, Alberta’s Jason ‘Dooms’ Day showed no sign of the first time UFC jitters in his middleweight bout against Alan Belcher, impressively stopping his foe in the first round.

Brazilian Middleweight Demian Maia made the jump from prospect to contender as he submitted a game Ed Herman with a triangle choke in the second round of an intriguing ground battle.

Streaking lightweight veteran Rich Clementi spoiled the Canadian homecoming of London, Ontario’s Sam Stout, pounding out a hard-earned three round split decision to run his unbeaten streak to five fights.

