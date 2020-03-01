On This Day in UFC History – Florian vs. Gomi

But, finally, on March 31, 2010, “The Fireball Kid” made his way to the UFC to face Kenny Florian. One of the top contenders at 155 pounds, Florian had lost a 2009 title fight to BJ Penn, but a submission of Clay Guida at UFC 107 got “KenFlo” back on track, and a win over Gomi would keep him moving toward a second crack at the crown. But would he get it against one of Japan’s finest fighting exports? Let’s look back at how we called it that night in Charlotte, North Carolina.

For two rounds Kenny Florian looked like a southpaw Larry Holmes as he peppered former PRIDE star Takanori Gomi with jab after jab. But in the third, the lightweight contender took the fight to the mat and finished it there, spoiling Gomi’s long-awaited UFC debut via submission.

The two southpaws circled each other warily as the fight opened, with early strikes from both men coming up short. In the second minute, Florian began landing his punches and getting Gomi’s attention, and the New Englander’s tight defense deflected any return fire. As the round progressed, Florian’s jab began landing with increasing frequency, and the sporadic kick thrown in was scoring as well, capping off a dominant first five minutes.