On This Day: Legends Make Their Mark In Vegas

It had been a long time coming for Chuck Liddell, seven years to be exact. But after a series of disappointments and near-misses, “The Iceman” finally got his light heavyweight world championship after a stirring first round knockout of Randy Couture in the main event of UFC 52.

With the win, Liddell evened his record with Couture at 1-1. Couture had stopped Liddell in three rounds in June of 2003.

After the customary touch of gloves, Liddell looked to counterpunch as Couture stalked. When Couture did get close, Liddell was able to use lateral movement to hit the champion and then move out of danger.

With the crowd building to a frenzy, Couture was able to land with a couple of shots before grabbing Liddell against the cage. After a brief skirmish, Liddell escaped, and Couture backed out holding his right eye after getting inadvertently poked in it by “The Iceman”.