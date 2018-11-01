On the Rise: Vancouver Edition

My wife works shift work. We had two dogs up until a month ago, and still have one, who now requires extra attention because he, like us, misses his buddy Luke. There are errands to run and meals to prepare, plus I have a terrific office setup and find I’m far more productive working from home than I am on the road.

That being said, a home game is kind of hard to pass up, which is why a return to Vancouver seemed like an easy, obvious opportunity for me to load up my gear and do a little work on the ground and everything seemed like it would fall into place when the scuttlebutt had the Octagon returning to the home of the Canucks at the end of July.

But then UFC 240 got shifted to Rogers Place in Edmonton because of a Backstreet Boys concert, resulting in the return to Vancouver being pushed to this weekend.

I leave on a long-overdue, two-week trip to Hawaii on Wednesday.

Like I said, life is funny.

Watch UFC Vancouver On ESPN+

Here’s a closer look at three athletes competing this weekend with a chance to make a major impression.

This is the UFC Vancouver edition of On the Rise.