On the Rise: Uruguay Edition

This week, the UFC’s expansion into new markets continues as Montevideo, Uruguay hosts a fight card closed out by a championship bout in the women’s flyweight division between reigning titleholder Valentina Shevchenko and the first woman to get the better of “Bullet” in her MMA career, veteran Liz Carmouche.

In addition to the championship main event, Saturday’s contest also features crucial matchups in the light heavyweight and welterweight divisions.

Watch UFC Uruguay on ESPN+!



Prior to Shevchenko and Carmouche hitting the cage, surging welterweight Vicente Luque will look to collect his third win of 2019 and extend his winning streak to six when he takes on fan favorite Mike Perry, who got back into the win column with an impressive performance at home in Florida a little over three months back against Alex “Cowboy” Oliviera. Meanwhile Top 10 fixtures in the 205-pound weight class Volkan Oezdemir and Ilir Latifi will finally meet after originally being scheduled to compete earlier this spring before Latifi was sidelined at the 11th hour due to a back injury.

This weekend’s card at Antel Arena also offers an introduction to a pair of genuinely intriguing new additions and an opportunity to get a second look at a competitor who impressed in his debut earlier this year.

Here’s a closer look at those three emerging talents.

This is the Montevideo edition of On the Rise.