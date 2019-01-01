On the Rise: Stockholm Edition

That single-week respite in the middle of the month is going to be crucial “see your family” time too because when the action picks up again, it kicks off a run of nine consecutive Saturdays featuring action inside the Octagon, a stretch that wraps with Cormier vs. Miocic II at UFC 241 in Anaheim.

Before getting to that off-week and into the smorgasbord of fighting goodness that follows, the early June two-pack of events this week and next begins with a return to Stockholm, Sweden for the first time in two years for a card at the Ericsson Globe that wraps with three straight crucial contests in the light heavyweight division, capped by a headlining assignment for hometown star Alexander Gustafsson.

Prior to “The Mauler” and Anthony “Lionheart” Smith sharing the cage in a battle between the last two men to challenge Jon Jones for the UFC light heavyweight title, a talented mix of veterans and upstarts will enter the Octagon in hopes of using this card as a chance to register a win and head into the second half of 2019 with a little momentum.

Stockholm Super Six: Anthony Smith | Join ESPN+ To Watch UFC Stockholm on June 1

Included in that collection are a returning lightweight with a handful of quality wins, an unbeaten newcomer taking a major step up in competition and a light heavyweight to look out for in the future facing the toughest test of his career.

Here is a closer look at those three athletes.

This is the UFC Stockholm edition of On the Rise.