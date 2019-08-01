On The Rise: UFC Shenzhen

Headlined by women’s strawweight champion Jessica Andrade defending her title against surging Chinese contender Zhang Weili, this weekend’s card also features Brazilian welterweight Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos putting his seven-fight winning streak on the line against the consistently improving Li Jingliang and a handful of matchups that will provide further clarity about where a few promising hopefuls sit within their respective divisions.

As is often the case with these international events, Saturday’s event at Shenzhen Universade Sports Centre Arena represents an opportunity to get a closer look at a collection of relative newcomers looking to make an imprint on the UFC audience as the 2019 calendar hits the home stretch. From a promising featherweight eager to follow up his strong debut in his sophomore appearance to a pair of debuting competitors looking to make their first forays into the Octagon memorable for all the right reasons, this card has the potential to be the coming out party for several fighters, including these three athletes.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s talented trio of up-and-comers.

This is the Shenzhen edition of On the Rise.