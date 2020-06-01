Fighters On the Rise: UFC 250 Edition

Saturday’s main event marks Nunes’ first opportunity to defend the title she won at UFC 232 and a victory would make her just the first two-division world champion to successfully defend each title while in possession of two belts. Both Daniel Cormier and the recently retired Henry Cejudo have won and defended titles in two different weight classes, but neither man returned to the lighter weight class they ruled after claiming UFC gold up a division.

After winning the belt in thrilling fashion at the end of 2018 with a first-round stoppage win over Cris Cyborg, “The Lioness” returned to the bantamweight ranks for a pair of successful title defenses against Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie. Now, the Canadian submission specialist Spencer looks to keep Nunes from etching her name in the UFC record books one more time.

Though Nunes’ attempt to make history and further cement her standing as the greatest female fighter of all-time is the biggest story of Saturday’s show, the remainder of the card is laced with key divisional matchups and a host of up-and-coming talents looking to use this weekend as an opportunity to take another step forward in their own pursuit of championship gold and MMA immortality.

Here’s a closer look at three of those athletes.

This is the UFC 250 edition of On the Rise.