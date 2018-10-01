On the Rise: UFC 243 Edition

More than 55,000 people packed what was then known as Etihad Stadium and watched in awe as Holly Holm dismantled Ronda Rousey, playing the matador against the hard-charging, long-reigning champion before ultimately felling her with head kick just 59 seconds into the second round.

Fast forward four years, minus a handful of days, and the Octagon is set to return to the Docklands with a 12-fight card capped by a highly anticipated clash that will set a new course for the middleweight division and establish either Robert Whittaker or Israel Adesanya as the undisputed king of the 185-pound ranks.

Before the two titleholders meet to determine the one true king of the middleweight division, a trio of newcomers are looking to use the UFC’s latest stadium show as their own personal coming out party.

Here’s a closer look at those competitors.

This is the UFC 243 edition of On the Rise.