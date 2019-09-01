On the Rise: UFC 242 Edition

Life is busy, there are a ton of fights that take place every month and if an athlete goes four, five, or six months between appearances, it’s easy for them to get lost in the shuffle, especially if they’re at the outset of their UFC journey. If their break between bouts is even longer than that, it’s almost like debuting a second time because outside of the hardcore set, chances are the majority of fans won’t remember that single showing nine months ago, no matter how outstanding it was.

Thankfully, I’m a card carrying member of the hardcore set, have a freakish memory for all things fighting, and a space where I can remind those without my obsessive traits about the returning talents coming off impressive outings on a near-weekly basis.

This week’s offering features two fighters that fit that description, accompanied by a debuting lightweight whose older brother is already a member of the UFC roster.

Here is the UFC 242 edition of On the Rise.