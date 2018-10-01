On the Rise: UFC 239 Edition

Edmen Shahbazyan

When your nickname is “The Golden Boy” and you’re repped by Ronda Rousey, you’re guaranteed to garner some attention. Add in a nine-fight winning streak with eight first-round stoppages and you’re going to end up under the microscope as skeptics and naysayers look to pick holes in your game and sort out where your ceiling rests.

Thus far, the 21-year-old Shahbazyan has handled everything that has come his way with aplomb, graduating from the Contender Series to the Octagon and continuing to stack victories.

After being forced to dig deep in order to gut out a split decision win over Darren Stewart in his promotional debut, the Glendale Fighting Club representative returned to his finishing ways in his sophomore outing, stopping Charles Byrd in 38 seconds at UFC 235.

This weekend, Shahbazyan gets another step up in competition as he squares off with Welsh veteran Jack Marshman, who is eight years his senior and brandishes more than three times as many appearances as the young middleweight. Last time out, the 29-year-old “Hammer” edged out fellow Welshman John Phillips in an entertaining back-and-forth scrap to bring his record in the Octagon level at three up and three down.

MORE FROM UFC 239: Official Trailer: Undeniable | Join ESPN+ To Watch UFC 239 | Countdown to UFC 239 – Full Episode | Inside the Octagon | TWO G.O.A.T.s

If Shahbazyan can stride into the cage and continue his winning ways by beating a durable, dangerous veteran like Marshman, don’t be surprised to see him enter the conversation as one of the top young talents on the roster, especially if he earns another quick finish.

His full potential is yet to be determined, but the early returns have been nothing but positive and another strong showing amongst this decorated collection of talent could put Shahbazyan on the fast track to stardom in the UFC.