On the Rise: Sacramento Edition

Headlined by a potential title eliminator between former featherweight queen Germaine de Randamie and undefeated Nor-Cal rising star Aspen Ladd, Saturday’s event is strong from start to finish, featuring crucial bouts in several divisions, as well as the return of the city’s favorite fighting son, Urijah Faber, who will be final of several members of Team Alpha Male to enter the cage when he takes on emerging prospect Ricky Simon in the co-main event of the evening.

The card also features a pair of intriguing Octagon debuts and the sophomore appearance of a breakthrough fighter who has receded into the background over the last 18 months.

Here’s a closer look at those three competitors.

This is the UFC Sacramento edition of On the Rise.