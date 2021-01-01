Fighters On The Rise | UFC Fight Night: Reyes vs. Prochazka

The second appearance of Jiri Prochazka’s UFC career is a main event assignment with championship ramifications in the light heavyweight division, so just in case it wasn’t already clear that you should be paying attention to the 28-year-old Czech standout, consider this your final notice.

“Denisa” debuted last summer with a second-round stoppage win over former title challenger Volkan Oezdemir, felling the Swiss contender with an overhand right just 49 seconds into the middle stanza. The victory was his ninth consecutive stoppage win and extended his winning streak to 11, establishing the tall, rangy powerhouse as an immediate contender in the 205-pound weight class.

Now sporting a 27-3-1 record overall, Prochazka has the opportunity to put himself on the very short list of possible challengers for current light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz with a victory this weekend over the man the Polish titleholder beat to claim the title last year, Dominick Reyes.

After entering last year with a perfect 12-0 record, the 31-year-old Reyes suffered a heartbreaking decision loss to Jon Jones at UFC 247, where many believed he’d done enough to wrest the title away from the longtime champion. Seven months later, he tasted Blachowicz’ “legendary Polish power” late in the second round, sending him into this weekend’s main event on a two-fight slide.

Prochazka fought a host of familiar names on his way to the UFC and showed why he was considered an intriguing, high-impact addition to the light heavyweight ranks with his thunderous finish of Oezdemir last summer on UFC Fight Island.

Should he be able to replicate that performance or produce a reasonable facsimile against Reyes on Saturday, the electrifying newcomer will validate the high praise he received upon signing with the UFC and establish himself as one of the most dangerous threats in the suddenly exceedingly interesting 205-pound ranks.

