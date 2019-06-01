On the Rise: Greenville Edition

As a Canadian whose earliest memories including dribbling a ball up and down the sidelines in university gyms while my dad referred games, I’m taking a minute to shout out the Raptors because like a like of Canadian kids who have always loved basketball more than hockey, this means more to us than you’ll ever understand or we could ever put into words.

(Wipes tears from eyes)

But now it’s time to get back to business, both for me writing this story and the UFC, which kicks off a run of nine consecutive Saturdays featuring UFC action with its inaugural journey to Greenville, South Carolina.

The card, headlined by a sure-to-be-electric featherweight pairing between Renato Moicano and “The Korean Zombie,” Chan Sung Jung, is one of those “didn’t see this one coming” type of events — the ones that don’t feature a plethora of major names, but instead deliver a ton of well-matched pairings that should produce fireworks into the Octagon.

Included in the collection of fighters who will enter the UFC cage on Saturday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena are a diverse trio of intriguing names to pay close attention to this weekend.

Here’s a closer look at those athletes.

This is the UFC Greenville edition of On the Rise.