On The Rise: Copenhagen Edition

This weekend, the promotion touches down in Copenhagen, Denmark for the first time, prompting me to actually spend a little time figuring out where Denmark is because up until this very moment, the Scandinavian country was one of those “I think I kind of know where it is” places that I would need a map to properly locate.

Kind of like Delaware, which, as a Canadian, is one of those states I knew a little about because of The Little Brown Jug, an historic harness race contested at the Delaware Fairgrounds every year, but I never really knew where it was until I looked it up on a map and found it nestled under New Jersey on the east coast.

The same goes for Denmark, which is located north of Germany and connects to Sweden via the Øresund Bridge, a combined railway and motorway that spans the Øresund strait between the two countries.

It is the homeland of “The Hitman,” Martin Kampmann, a former middleweight and welterweight contender in the UFC who engaged in a memorable battle with Diego Sanchez back in the “UFC on Versus” era, as well as two of the three competitors featured in this week’s look at emerging names to keep an eye on going forward.

Here’s a closer look at those athletes.

This is the Copenhagen edition of On the Rise.