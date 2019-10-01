On the Rise: Boston Edition

The light heavyweight main event between Dominick Reyes and former middleweight champion Chris Weidman is as compelling as can be and, just like a perfectly prepared turkey, sure to be tremendous, but there are too many other appetizing contests on this card to simply lock in on the headliners and overlook everything else.

From the flyweight showdown between Maycee Barber and Gillian Robertson to the middleweight grudge match featuring Deron Winn and Darren Stewart, this card has a lot of emerging talent to be excited about, including an unbeaten prospect and two Contender Series alums set to make their respective debuts on Friday.

Here’s a closer look at those competitors.

This the UFC Boston edition of On the Rise.